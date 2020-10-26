IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Today Match 46 Squads

Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 46 of the IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Monday.

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Ravi Bishnoi

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Tom Banton (Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Lockie Ferguson (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Squads

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth