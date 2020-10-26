Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Today Match 46 Squads IPL2020 KKR vs KXIP Predicted XI: A look at the Dream 11 and Predicted XI between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 46 in Sharjah. Team Sportstar 26 October, 2020 10:56 IST KKR's Andre Russell during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 26 October, 2020 10:56 IST Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 46 of the IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Monday. Sharjah to host Women's T20 Challenge fixtures Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Ravi Bishnoi10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas) IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL playoffs: All you need to know about captains, winners and teams that qualified for last four Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)2. Shubman Gill3. Tom Banton (Overseas)4. Nitish Rana5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)6. Rahul Tripathi7. Lockie Ferguson (Overseas)8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)9. Kuldeep Yadav10. Prasidh Krishna11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti- Longest sixes in IPL 2020, and the League's history - READ IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains top spot, Archer moves second IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Kohli moves third SquadsKings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet BrarKolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos