KXIP vs SRH Predicted XI, Today's Match Playing 11, IPL 2020 Match 22 LIVE Updates: Will Gayle play against Sunrisers

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 October, 2020 13:17 IST

Chris Gayle is yet to feature in KXIP's playing XI this season.   -  SANDEEP SAXENA

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Murugan Ashwin

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for  

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3.  Kane Williamson (Overseas)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Abhishek Sharma

7. Abdul Samad

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Priyam Garg

10. T Natarajan

11. Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP preview: Can Kings XI Punjab turn the tide?  

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

