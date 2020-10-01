KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 LIVE: Where and when to watch MI vs KXIP live streaming

Mumbai Indians will enjoy home advantage, as the franchise is based in Abu Dhabi, but there will be little to choose from the clash against K.L. Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. The defending champion has a slender 13-11 lead over its northern opponent in the head-to-head record. Here's all you need to know about tonight's streaming details.

What time does the KXIP vs MI live telecast start?

The KXIP vs MI live telecast will start at 7:00 PM IST on October 1, 2020.

Where is the KXIP vs MI match being played?

The KXIP vs MI match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will KXIP vs MI live coverage be available?

In India, Star Sports 1 and 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and 1HD and SS1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD will show the match live. The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.