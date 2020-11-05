Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult sustains groin injury Boult claimed two wickets from his opening two overs to help set up a 57-run victory for Mumbai, which made its second successive IPL final. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2020 23:18 IST Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 05 November, 2020 23:18 IST Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult sustained a groin injury during the win over Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Thursday. IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians beats Delhi Capitals to enter sixth final Boult's double-wicket [Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane] maiden at the start helped set up a 57-run victory for Mumbai, which made its second successive IPL final.The Kiwi speedster went off the field during the 14th over and didn't complete his full quota.Details are awaited on the extent of his injury. MI skipper Rohit Sharma said, "He [Boult] seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. We have three days rest, and he should be back on the park."Boult has 22 wickets from 14 matches and has the most PowerPlay wickets (14) this season. The final of the IPL will be played on November 10 in Dubai. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos