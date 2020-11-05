IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult sustains groin injury

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult sustained a groin injury during the win over Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Thursday.

IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians beats Delhi Capitals to enter sixth final

Boult's double-wicket [Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane] maiden at the start helped set up a 57-run victory for Mumbai, which made its second successive IPL final.

The Kiwi speedster went off the field during the 14th over and didn't complete his full quota.

Details are awaited on the extent of his injury. MI skipper Rohit Sharma said, "He [Boult] seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. We have three days rest, and he should be back on the park."

Boult has 22 wickets from 14 matches and has the most PowerPlay wickets (14) this season.

The final of the IPL will be played on November 10 in Dubai.