IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma's poor playoff form continues

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's unimpressive record in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued in the Qualifier 1 match of the 2020 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest cricket score online: Ashwin takes three; Pollard, Suryakumar fall

Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, trapped leg before wicket, after having been put in to bat in Dubai on Thursday.

Sharma, who only returned to the Mumbai XI on Tuesday after a two-week injury layoff, had a string of low scores coming into this game, with just 94 runs from six matches in the 2020 tournament.

The opening batsman, who has been a part of the IPL since 2008, does not have great record in the tournament playoffs. In 19 innings, he has just 229 runs at an average of 12.72 with just one fifty.

He scored a 26-ball 50 in the 2015 final, which Mumbai won against Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata.