IPL 2020: KXIP playoff prospects take a hit after loss to CSK

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is yet again staring at the possibility of ending the season without a playoff finish after its fourth defeat of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

After the loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Dubai, KXIP has slipped to the bottom of the table with just two points.

KXIP has only twice made the playoffs in 12 seasons -- 2008 and 2014 -- and is yet to win the IPL.

Despite having the top two run-getters - KL Rahul (302 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (272 runs) -- and two of the top wicket-takers -- Mohammed Shami (8 wickets) and Sheldon Cottrell (6) --, KXIP has struggled to fire as a unit.

The KL Rahul-led side would feel hard done by the incorrect one-short run adjudged against it in the Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals in the opening game.

It can still dig itself out of the hole by winning the majority of its remaining nine matches in the league stages.

CSK and Mumbai Indians have memorably scripted famous turnarounds after poor starts to its season before going on to win the title.

In the 2010 season, the M.S. Dhoni-led CSK lost five out if its first seven matches. The team won five matches from the last seven to make the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians lost its first four matches in 2015 and went on to win eight matches from the remaining 10 in the league stage.