IPL 2020: Watson-Du Plessis provide CSK's best powerplay of season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis provided the side with the best PowerPlay start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in Dubai.

Chasing a stiff target of 179, Watson (22*) and du Plessis (32) scored 60 runs in the opening six overs, bettering the previous record of 53/0 set by Watson and Murali Vijay against Rajasthan Royals.

The two batsmen hit nine boundaries between them as CSK chases its first victory in four matches to revive its season.

Watson and du Plessis are batting together for only the second time this season after Vijay was dropped for CSK's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.