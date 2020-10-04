Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Watson-Du Plessis provide CSK's best powerplay of season Watson (22*) and du Plessis (32) scored 60 runs in the opening six overs, bettering the previous record of 53/0 set by Watson and Murali Vijay against Rajasthan Royals. Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 22:06 IST Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis are batting together for only the second time this season. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 22:06 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis provided the side with the best PowerPlay start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in Dubai.Chasing a stiff target of 179, Watson (22*) and du Plessis (32) scored 60 runs in the opening six overs, bettering the previous record of 53/0 set by Watson and Murali Vijay against Rajasthan Royals.The two batsmen hit nine boundaries between them as CSK chases its first victory in four matches to revive its season.Watson and du Plessis are batting together for only the second time this season after Vijay was dropped for CSK's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos