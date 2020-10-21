IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Andre Russell to miss match against Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell is forced out of action due to an injury for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England batsman Tom Banton will replace Russell in the line-up.

The West Indian suffered an injury to his knee in the win over Kings XI Punjab on October 10 when he collided against an advertising board.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan confirmed that Russell picked up a niggle in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, when he struggled with the same knee while taking the field. He bowled just two overs, including the final over of the innings, when he conceded 17 runs.

Russell has had a disappointing IPL campaign with the bat scoring 92 runs from 9 matches at an average of 11.50. He also has six wickets to his name.