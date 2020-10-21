Home IPL 2020 News KKR vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maidens in an IPL game At the end of the PowerPlay overs, RCB's Mohammed Siraj had figures of 3-2-2-3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. Team Sportstar 21 October, 2020 20:32 IST RC's Siraj celebrates the wicket of KKR's Tom Banton. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 21 October, 2020 20:32 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj returned to the line-up and made a telling difference with the ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.Siraj dismissed Rahul Tripathi (1) and Nitish Rana (0) off successive deliveries in his first over before accounting for Tom Banton (10) in his second. At the end of the PowerPlay, his figures read 3-2-2-3 as KKR was left reeling at 17/4.The 26-year-old became the first bowler to bowl two maidens in an IPL game. He finished with figures of 4-2-8-3.FOLLOW | KKR vs RCB LIVE scoreSiraj made a comeback into the team after he had been hit for 44 runs (2 fours, 4 sixes) in his three overs in the defeat to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Sharjah last week. He was then dropped for the next game against Rajasthan Royals. Before the match against KKR, the Hyderabad cricketer had three wickets in as many outings this season. On Siraj's inclusion in place of Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB director of cricket operations Mike Hesson said, "We thought Siraj was a good option on this surface. We thought he could get a wicket or two with the new ball but not three." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos