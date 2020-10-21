KKR vs RCB: Mohammed Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maidens in an IPL game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj returned to the line-up and made a telling difference with the ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Siraj dismissed Rahul Tripathi (1) and Nitish Rana (0) off successive deliveries in his first over before accounting for Tom Banton (10) in his second. At the end of the PowerPlay, his figures read 3-2-2-3 as KKR was left reeling at 17/4.

The 26-year-old became the first bowler to bowl two maidens in an IPL game. He finished with figures of 4-2-8-3.

Siraj made a comeback into the team after he had been hit for 44 runs (2 fours, 4 sixes) in his three overs in the defeat to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Sharjah last week. He was then dropped for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.

Before the match against KKR, the Hyderabad cricketer had three wickets in as many outings this season.

On Siraj's inclusion in place of Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB director of cricket operations Mike Hesson said, "We thought Siraj was a good option on this surface. We thought he could get a wicket or two with the new ball but not three."