IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata left reeling after Siraj, Saini show After opting to bat, KKR was reduced to 17/4 in losing Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Tom Banton inside the PowerPlay. Team Sportstar 21 October, 2020 20:04 IST Nitish Rana's off stump is knocked back by RCB's Mohammed Siraj. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 21 October, 2020 20:04 IST Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen were rocked by the pace bowling of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.After opting to bat, KKR was reduced to 17/4 -- lowest PowerPlay score this season -- by losing Rahul Tripathi (1), Nitish Rana (0), Shubman Gill (1) and Tom Banton (10) inside the PowerPlay. This is the first time a team has lost four wickets inside the PowerPlay this season.FOLLOW | KKR vs RCB LIVE scoreMohammed Siraj claimed three wickets, including the scalps of Tripathi, Rana and Banton, while Navdeep Saini removed Gill.Skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik were left with a rebuild job to lead KKR to a competitive total. The start brought back memories of KKR bowling Virat Kohli's RCB out for 49 while chasing 132 in a 2017 IPL encounter.