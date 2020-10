IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Today Match Toss Live Updates: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Eoin Morgan

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2019

MI vs KKR Predicted XI, Today's Match Playing 11, IPL 2020 Match 32 LIVE Updates: Will Narine play vs Mumbai Indians?

Dinesh Karthik has informed the KKR management that with a view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause, he wishes to handover the team's captaincy to Eoin Morgan. "We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK who has always put the team first, "Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said. "It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this." - IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 5 LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 4 MATCHES LOST: 1

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2 MATCHES LOST: 7

MATCH RESULTS:

KKR V SRH - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 28 RUNS

DC V KKR - DC WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - DC WON IN SUPER OVER

RCB V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 5 WICKETS

RR V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 8 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - CSK WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 7 WICKETS

KKR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 7 WICKETS

KKR V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 5 WICKETS

KKR V RCB - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 RUNS

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

KKR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 34 RUNS

KXIP V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 7 WICKETS

MI V KKR - MI WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 9 WICKETS

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR preview: Rohit's side starts as favourite

MUMBAI INDIANS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2019

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6 MATCHES LOST: 2

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5 MATCHES LOST: 3

MATCH RESULTS:

MI V DC - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 37 RUNS

RCB V MI - RCB WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 6 RUNS

KXIP V MI - KXIP WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 8 WICKETS

MI V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 37 RUNS

SRH V MI - SRH WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 40 RUNS

MI V KXIP - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 3 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 4 WICKETS

MI V RCB - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 5 WICKETS

DC V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 40 RUNS

RR V MI - RR WON THE TOSS - MI FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 5 WICKETS

CSK V MI - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 46 RUNS

KKR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 34 RUNS

MI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY SUPER OVER

MI V KKR - MI WON THE TOSS - MI CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 9 WICKETS

READ| IPL 2020: How range-hitting has changed the dynamics of Powerplay

PLAYOFFS

CSK V MI - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V CSK - MI WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 1 RUN

