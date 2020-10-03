Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: RCB's Kohli bounces back with 37th IPL half-century Kohli had scores of 14, 1 and 3 in the first three matches of the season and appeared to be rusty after the six-month long enforced break due to the pandemic. Team Sportstar 03 October, 2020 18:57 IST Kohli scored his first 50 of the season against the Royals. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 03 October, 2020 18:57 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli scored his first fifty of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.Kohli had scores of 14, 1 and 3 in the first three matches of the season and appeared to be rusty after the six-month long enforced break due to the pandemic. Having come into bat in the fourth over in chase of 155, Kohli got off to a slow start before finding some much-needed form. He was dropped by Rahul Tewatia on 41 before he completed his fifty, which included with four fours and two sixes, off 41 balls.The half century was Kohli's first in nine IPL innings. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos