IPL 2020: Rampant Shreyas Iyer smashes 38-ball 88 in Sharjah

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer bludgeoned a quickfire fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in Sharjah on Saturday.

Walking in at 56/1 in the sixth over, Iyer smacked seven sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 38-ball 88 to help DC post 228 -- which is the highest total in the tournament.

Iyer reached his fifty off 26 balls before he further added 37 from 12 deliveries.

All five innings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium have seen scores over 200 with Rajasthan Royals chasing down 224 -- highest in IPL history -- in the previous game at the venue.