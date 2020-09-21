IPL 2020: Stoinis batted extremely well, says Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal played a blinder of an innings and almost got Kings XI Punjab over the line but Marcus Stoinis starred with an all-round show as Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over on Sunday.

Chasing 158 runs to win, Punjab was staring down the barrel before Mayank's splendid 89 off 60 deliveries helped Punjab reach 157. However, Stoinis did the trick with the ball to set up a Super Over.

DC VS KXIP| MATCH CENTRE

In the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada gave just two runs and took two wickets to set up an easy win for Delhi.

"Stoinis batted extremely well and even if we made a little mistake, he took us apart. So credit to him and he had a great game and he did really did well for them at the death," Mayank said during the post-match press conference.

Mayank fell at a crucial juncture with Punjab requiring just one run. Chris Jordan facing the final delivery, failed to secure Punjab a win as the match was tied.

"We batted extremely well to reach there. I don't know what to say," Mayank said, reflecting on the final moments of the match.

"I thought 158 was a par score and going into the break, we knew that if we can stitch a partnership and not give them wickets, we could win the game," he added.

Delhi spinner Axar Patel said that Stoinis provides the perfect balance to the team and lauded the Australian's all-round contribution.

"If the team wants to go with six bowlers then you need an all-rounder and if he (Stoinis) can contribute with both bat and ball it's really good for the team," Axar said.

"Stoinis performing like this in the first game itself means we don't have to change our strategy too much. It's good we won the Super Over and the morale is high in the dressing room," he added.