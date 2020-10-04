IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Manish Pandey's stunning catch sends back Ishan Kishan

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderebad's Manish Pandey, who had dropped Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock earlier in the innings, redeemed himself with a diving catch to get rid of Ishan Kishan.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 October, 2020 16:58 IST

Manish Pandey dived full length to grab a stunning catch at long-on.   -  SCREENGRAB| HOTSTAR

Sunrisers Hyderebad's Manish Pandey, who had dropped Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock earlier in the innings, redeemed himself after Ishan Kishan tried to hit a slower ball from Sandeep Sharma straight to long-on, where Pandey put in a full length dive to catch the ball even as it was dying on him. Kishan was dismissed for 31 off 23.

Just an over earlier, Rashid Khan had got rid of de Kock with a sharp catch off his own bowling. De Kock tried to pull a googly for six but gets a thick top edge towards mid-wicket. Rashid ran towards the circle, position himself under the ball and caught the swirler.

