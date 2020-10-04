IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Manish Pandey's stunning catch sends back Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderebad's Manish Pandey, who had dropped Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock earlier in the innings, redeemed himself after Ishan Kishan tried to hit a slower ball from Sandeep Sharma straight to long-on, where Pandey put in a full length dive to catch the ball even as it was dying on him. Kishan was dismissed for 31 off 23.

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today Sharjah: Pollard joins Hardik, Mumbai aims late surge

Just an over earlier, Rashid Khan had got rid of de Kock with a sharp catch off his own bowling. De Kock tried to pull a googly for six but gets a thick top edge towards mid-wicket. Rashid ran towards the circle, position himself under the ball and caught the swirler.