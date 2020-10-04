MI vs SRH Predicted XI, Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 17 Updates Sharjah: MI vs SRH Today’s Dream11 Match: Rohit's Mumbai faces Warner's Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

IPL matches coming up: Double-header MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK

Mumbai seems to be peaking at the right time with skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in rich form.

IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams

When and what time is the match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, October 4, Sunday, 03:30 IST

MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Toss Updates: Will coin flip favour Rohit or Warner

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad’s inclusion has worked, with the team notching up back-to-back wins against formidable Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Siddarth Kaul

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile