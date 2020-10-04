Home IPL 2020 News MI vs SRH Predicted XI, Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 17 Updates Sharjah: MI vs SRH Today’s Dream11 Match: Rohit's Mumbai faces Warner's Hyderabad IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 11:19 IST Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key with the ball for Mumbai Indians. - IPL Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 11:19 IST Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. IPL matches coming up: Double-header MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Mumbai seems to be peaking at the right time with skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in rich form.IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsWhen and what time is the match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, October 4, Sunday, 03:30 IST MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Toss Updates: Will coin flip favour Rohit or Warner Mumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit BumrahWHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match LIVE?The Indian Premier League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad’s inclusion has worked, with the team notching up back-to-back wins against formidable Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.1. David Warner (C/Overseas)2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)4. Manish Pandey5. Virat Singh6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)7. Vijay Shankar8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar10. Siddarth Kaul11. Khaleel AhmedSquads:Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay YadavMumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos