IPL 2020: KXIP's Shami registers his best bowling figures

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab registered his best bowling figures in IPL by finishing with 3 for 15 in his spell of four overs against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Shami's previous best was 3/21, which he achieved during the 2019 season against Mumbai Indians.

During Punjab's opening match against Delhi, Shami was lethal right from the start as he accounted the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer.

While Shami removed Shaw and Hetmyer in a fiery opening spell, the pacer returned to dismiss Delhi skipper Iyer.

Shami, who made his debut in the 2009 season has played 52 matches, taking 43 wickets at an economy of 8.87.