IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: KXIP's Shami registers his best bowling figures

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab registered his best bowling figures in IPL by finishing with 3 for 15 in his spell of four overs against Delhi Capitals.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 September, 2020 21:04 IST

Mohammed Shami celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Shimron Hetmyer.   -  BCCI | IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 September, 2020 21:04 IST

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab registered his best bowling figures in IPL by finishing with 3 for 15 in his spell of four overs against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Shami's previous best was 3/21, which he achieved during the 2019 season against Mumbai Indians.

LIVE IPL 2020 Scorecard | DC vs KXIP

 

During Punjab's opening match against Delhi, Shami was lethal right from the start as he accounted the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer.

While Shami removed Shaw and Hetmyer in a fiery opening spell, the pacer returned to dismiss Delhi skipper Iyer.

Shami, who made his debut in the 2009 season has played 52 matches, taking 43 wickets at an economy of 8.87.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related