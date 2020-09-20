Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: KXIP's Shami registers his best bowling figures Fast bowler Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab registered his best bowling figures in IPL by finishing with 3 for 15 in his spell of four overs against Delhi Capitals. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 20 September, 2020 21:04 IST Mohammed Shami celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Shimron Hetmyer. - BCCI | IPL Team Sportstar CHENNAI 20 September, 2020 21:04 IST Fast bowler Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab registered his best bowling figures in IPL by finishing with 3 for 15 in his spell of four overs against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.Shami's previous best was 3/21, which he achieved during the 2019 season against Mumbai Indians.LIVE IPL 2020 Scorecard | DC vs KXIP During Punjab's opening match against Delhi, Shami was lethal right from the start as he accounted the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer.While Shami removed Shaw and Hetmyer in a fiery opening spell, the pacer returned to dismiss Delhi skipper Iyer.Shami, who made his debut in the 2009 season has played 52 matches, taking 43 wickets at an economy of 8.87. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos