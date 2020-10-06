Home IPL 2020 News MI vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 20 LIVE Updates: Rohit's Mumbai Indians faces Smith's Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020, RR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, Dream 11 Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Team Sportstar 06 October, 2020 12:20 IST Steve Smith. (Photo: BCCI/IPL) - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 06 October, 2020 12:20 IST It may be a clash between the most stable unit of the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition versus one that’s far from having figured out its best combination. Still, in no way will Mumbai Indians will take Rajasthan Royals lightly when the teams square off on Tuesday night. Here are the Predicted XI of both teams IPL 2020, MI vs RR preview: Rajasthan seeks revival in tough clash Mumbai Indians Predicted XI1. Rohit Sharma (C)2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)3. Suryakumar Yadav4. Ishan Kishan5. Hardik Pandya6. Krunal Pandya7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)9. Rahul Chahar10. Trent Boult (Overseas)11. Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2020: MI vs RR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI1. Yashasvi Jaiswal2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)3. Sanju Samson (Wk)4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)5. David Miller (Overseas)6. Robin Uthappa7. Riyan Parag8. Shreyas Gopal9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)10. Rahul Tewatia11. Jaydev UnadkatSquadsMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant RaiRajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.MATCH DETAILS:Game: MI v RRDate: October 6, 2020 - TuesdayTime: 7.30 p.m. (IST)Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos