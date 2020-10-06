IPL 2020 News

MI vs RR Predicted Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 20 LIVE Updates: Rohit's Mumbai Indians faces Smith's Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020, RR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, Dream 11 Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

06 October, 2020 12:20 IST

Steve Smith. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)   -  BCCI/IPL

It may be a clash between the most stable unit of the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition versus one that’s far from having figured out its best combination. Still, in no way will Mumbai Indians will take Rajasthan Royals lightly when the teams square off on Tuesday night. Here are the Predicted XI of both teams

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)

3. Sanju Samson (Wk)

4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)

5. David Miller (Overseas)

6. Robin Uthappa

7. Riyan Parag

8. Shreyas Gopal

9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)

10. Rahul Tewatia

11. Jaydev Unadkat

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.

MATCH DETAILS:

Game: MI v RR

Date: October 6, 2020 - Tuesday

Time: 7.30 p.m. (IST)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

