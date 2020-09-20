IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Controversial umpiring error leaves Kings XI short

In the third ball of the penultimate over during Kings XI's chase, Mayank Agarwal completed two runs but the square leg umpire called it a run short against Chris Jordan.

20 September, 2020 23:54 IST

Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan put on a 56-run partnership for the 7th wicket.   -  BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab was probably denied a win against Delhi Capitals courtesy a contentious umpiring call in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

In the third ball of the penultimate over during Kings XI's chase, Mayank Agarwal completed two runs but the square leg umpire called it a run short against Chris Jordan.

However, replay suggested that Jordan had put his bat inside the crease while turning for the second run.

Marcus Stoinis, bowling the final over, held his nerve brilliantly to pull off a tie for the Capitals, which eventually won the game in the Super Over.

Earlier, Stoinis' 21-ball 53 helped the Capitals recover from 96 for six in the 16th over to a competitive total of 157 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

