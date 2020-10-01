IPL 2020: Karthik hails 'special' Nagarkoti, Mavi after Knight Riders win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik praised his team's collective effort in the 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in Dubai.

KKR posted 174 on the board thanks to Shubman Gill (47), Eoin Morgan (34*) and Andre Russell (24). The bowlers then restricted the Royals to 137 for nine in their 20 overs as Steve Smith and Co. slumped to their first defeat of the season.

Karthik said after the win, "We would have batted first, that was our plan. To put runs on the board was what we thought was the way forward on this ground.

"I wouldn't call it perfect. There were a lot of areas we could improve. It was a good game. A lot of things pleased me - the way Gill started, the way Russell started, the way Morgan kept his head.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who made his IPL debut this season after missing the last two years through injuries, impressed with both ball and on the field. Mavi, who missed the 2019 season through an injury, was named man of the match for his two wickets.

"It's a very special thing - these boys [Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi], the journey they've gone through when not playing, and for them to just come out and express themselves with the ball was incredible," said Karthik.