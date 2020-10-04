IPL 2020: Hard to be on losing side for so many games, says KXIP skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) suffered its fourth defeat in five matches in the ongoing 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday after its 10-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

KXIP has slipped to the bottom of the table with just two points. "Look it's hard being on the losing side for so many games, we've just got to keep trying harder," said Rahul after the defeat. "There's no rocket science, we know where we're going wrong. The execution part's been bad."

KXIP put 178 on the board but struggled to break the opening partnership between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

"I thought 178 was a good score. The wicket stopped a bit when we started batting, we felt like 170-180 was par on this wicket. But we know if we don't get wickets against players of this class, we'll struggle. We can attack and look for wickets if you're going 7-8 an over, but when you're going 10 an over at the start it's a little difficult to be aggressive," said Rahul, who scored 63 to regain the purple cap.

KXIP has only twice made the playoffs in 12 seasons -- 2008 and 2014 -- and is yet to win the IPL.

On how his team can bounce back from the losing run, he said, "They're all professional players, they know where it's going wrong. Having said that, we need to keep our chins up and keep training harder. Hopefully we'll learn and we'll bounce back."