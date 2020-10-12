IPL 2020: Every batsman struggled barring 'superhuman' de Villiers, says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on 'superhuman' AB de Villiers after his team's 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL in Sharjah on Monday.

De Villiers' unbeaten 33-ball 73 took RCB to a mammoth 194 for two after 20 overs. On the win, Kohli said, "It is a tremendous win against a very strong side. Heading into a busy week for us, it was important to start well. The bowling unit looks that much more potent with Chris Morris coming back."

RCB was 94 for two after 12.2 overs when de Villiers joined Kohli in the middle. Asked about the Sharjah wicket, Kohli said, "We were very happy with the total. This pitch was drier. And the day was pleasant so we thought there would be no dew. Barring one superhuman [de Villiers], every batsman struggled on the pitch. The talk was around getting 165, but we got 195 [and] you know exactly why."

The pair put on an unbroken 100-run stand off just 46 balls, with de Villiers scoring 73 off them. "It was unbelievable. I thought I had a few balls under my belt, and I might start striking. He just came in and struck the third ball, and said he felt good. You might see a lot of people do what is done in other games, but only AB can do what he did. It was a fabulous knock. It was only thanks to his genius we got to 195. I was happy we could string together a partnership, and mine was the best seat to watch from," he said.