IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant misses match against Royals

Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant suffered a hamstring injury in the reverse fixture against the Royals last week in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team Sportstar
14 October, 2020 18:42 IST

Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant sat out a second consecutive match due to injury as the Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pant suffered a hamstring injury during the reverse fixture against the Royals last week. The 23-year-old, who missed the Capitals' defeat against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, was seen undergoing fitness tests in the lead-up to the match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

After the match against Mumbai, the Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was hopeful of having the wicketkeeper-batsman back in action soon.

"We have no idea (when Pant would be available). The doctor said he has to rest for a week and hope he comes back really strong in the next match," said Iyer.

Pant has 176 runs from six matches this season at a strike rate of 133.33.