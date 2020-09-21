Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: DC skipper Iyer lauds Stoinis' 'game-changing' knock Stoinis's 21-ball 53 helped Capitals recover from 96-6 in the 16th over to a competitive total of 157 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 00:36 IST Marcus Stoinis scored 53 and claimed two crucial wickets in the final over of the match. - PTI Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 00:36 IST Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer lauded Marcus Stoinis for his 'game-changing' innings in Delhi's Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.On the thrilling finish at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Iyer said, "It was difficult to see the game turning in different directions. We are used to this. Even last season we faced these. KG [Kagiso Rabada] is the winning performer, and the way Stoinis batted was game-changing."READ | IPL 2020: Controversial umpiring decision leaves Kings XI short Capitals, after being put in to bat, was tottering at 96 for six before a 21-ball 53 from Stoinis powered the team to a fighting 157. Kings XI came close through Mayank Agarwal's 89 but he couldn't close out the chase."It wasn't easy from the outset to start hitting immediately, and Rishabh and I batted well in the middle to anchor the innings. The way Stoinis assessed the wicket and played that innings was commendable," he said."It was important for us to get wickets, since the total was small, and I knew if I saved KG's over for the end it would be helpful. Ashwin's over was a key one, and it changed the game in our favour, but that's what T20 cricket is."Shreyas, who dropped Mayank in the penultimate over, said his team needed to improve its catching under the lights. He allayed concerns over R. Ashwin's shoulder injury, saying, "Ashwin says he'll be ready for the next game, but in the end the physio is going to decide." He also praised Axar Patel for his figures of 4-0-14-1. "Axar was fantastic with those middle overs too, stifling the runs in the middle after Ashwin was injured." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos