Register now for Sportstar's 'Star Talk' webinar series

Welcome to a world where we live, breathe and talk sports. Here is your chance to be a part of this world as Sportstar embarks on a new journey with Star Talk, a webinar series.

The series will have expert panels discussing all things sport.

Be a part of the conversation and send in your questions for the experts — sportspersons and administrators.

In the first episode, on Wednesday, July 15, at 5pm, we will decode the Indian Premier League (IPL) success story and the road ahead for Indian cricket.

The IPL, since its inception in 2008, has grown in stature and is now one of the most successful sports leagues in the world.

The IPL has always provided a platform for budding youngsters and unheralded players to showcase their talent while competing with the best in the game. From offering financial security to cricketers to unearthing new talents for national teams, the success of the league has been manifold.

The esteemed panel for the opening episode consists of former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar alongside former Zimbabwe captain, ex-KKR and Gujarat Lions coach Heath Streak. We also have the privilege of having India and Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa and Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra. The session will be moderated by the Sports Editor of The Hindu, KC Vijaya Kumar.