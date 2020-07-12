Home IPL 2020 News Register now for Sportstar's 'Star Talk' webinar series Join the sports conversation with Star Talk, Sportstar's webinar series. Catch episode 1 at 5pm on July 15. Keep your questions ready. Team Sportstar Kolkata 12 July, 2020 18:04 IST Registrations are now open for the first episode of Sportstar's Star Talk webinar series. Team Sportstar Kolkata 12 July, 2020 18:04 IST Welcome to a world where we live, breathe and talk sports. Here is your chance to be a part of this world as Sportstar embarks on a new journey with Star Talk, a webinar series. The series will have expert panels discussing all things sport. You can join us by registering for the event for free by clicking here.Be a part of the conversation and send in your questions for the experts — sportspersons and administrators. In the first episode, on Wednesday, July 15, at 5pm, we will decode the Indian Premier League (IPL) success story and the road ahead for Indian cricket. The IPL, since its inception in 2008, has grown in stature and is now one of the most successful sports leagues in the world. The IPL has always provided a platform for budding youngsters and unheralded players to showcase their talent while competing with the best in the game. From offering financial security to cricketers to unearthing new talents for national teams, the success of the league has been manifold.The esteemed panel for the opening episode consists of former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar alongside former Zimbabwe captain, ex-KKR and Gujarat Lions coach Heath Streak. We also have the privilege of having India and Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa and Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra. The session will be moderated by the Sports Editor of The Hindu, KC Vijaya Kumar. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos