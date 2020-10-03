Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Ben Stokes to join Rajasthan Royals squad on Sunday The England international will be reaching Dubai on Sunday and is likely to be available after October 10 after undergoing quarantine for six days. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 03 October, 2020 14:02 IST Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes scored 123 runs and picked up six wickets in nine matches for the franchise last season. - SPORTZPICS/IPL Shayan Acharya Mumbai 03 October, 2020 14:02 IST England international Ben Stokes will be joining the Rajasthan Royals squad in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. However, the star cricketer will have to be under six-day quarantine and will be available only after October 10, team sources confirmed.Stokes pulled out of England's series against Pakistan to fly out to New Zealand to be with his ailing father. There were speculations that he could miss out on the Indian Premier League, however, Sportstar had earlier reported that he will be available in the second half of the tournament. IPL 2020 DC vs KKR preview: Young Knights in focus against Capitals "As part of the protocol, he will have to quarantine for six days and once all tests are negative, he should be able to get into training," one of the top officials said.Royals' middle-order has struggled in the first three games and Stokes' presence will be a big boost. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos