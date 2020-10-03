IPL 2020: Ben Stokes to join Rajasthan Royals squad on Sunday

England international Ben Stokes will be joining the Rajasthan Royals squad in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. However, the star cricketer will have to be under six-day quarantine and will be available only after October 10, team sources confirmed.

Stokes pulled out of England's series against Pakistan to fly out to New Zealand to be with his ailing father. There were speculations that he could miss out on the Indian Premier League, however, Sportstar had earlier reported that he will be available in the second half of the tournament.

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR preview: Young Knights in focus against Capitals

"As part of the protocol, he will have to quarantine for six days and once all tests are negative, he should be able to get into training," one of the top officials said.

Royals' middle-order has struggled in the first three games and Stokes' presence will be a big boost.