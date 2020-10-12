KKR surprised by suspect bowling action report against Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday expressed its surprise at the umpires' decision to report Sunil Narine for suspect bowling action following the win against Kings XI Punjab.

The West Indies spinner, who successfully defended 14 runs in the last over against Punjab on Saturday, was placed on the warning list by the Indian Premier League and will be permitted to bowl before he is cleared.

"This came as a surprise to the franchise and Mr. Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC accredited facility," KKR said in an official statement.

IPL 2020: Sunil Narine reported for suspect bowling action

"Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter," KKR added.

Narine has been a key player for Kolkata since he joined the team in 2012. He made an immediate impact as he took 24 wickets in his first season, which helped Kolkata win the tournament. Kolkata won its last IPL title in 2014 when Narine bagged 21 wickets. In this year's IPL, Narine has five wickets in six matches.