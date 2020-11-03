Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 playoffs race explained: How SRH, KKR can qualify for last four IPL 2020 playoffs race explained: Sunrisers Hyderabad can ensure IPL 2020 playoff qualification with a win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Here's how the SRH vs MI result can affect the playoff hopes of Kolkata Knight Riders. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2020 11:53 IST David Warner's SRH needs a win from its final game to qualify for the playoffs. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 03 November, 2020 11:53 IST With just one game left for the end of the league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, three teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore - are assured of playoff berths. Both Mumbai and Delhi have ensured a top-two finish and will face each other in the qualifier 1 in Dubai on Thursday.For the first time, three teams - Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab - have exited the tournament with 12 points. The Tuesday night game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah is a chance for David Warner's men to make the cut for last four. If David Warner's men win, they go to the playoffs on Net Run Rate. If they lose, they go home and Kolkata go through. IPL 2020 playoffs race updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals qualify for last four TEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians (Q)139418+1.296Delhi Capitals (Q)148616-0.109Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q)147714-0.172Kolkata Knight Riders147714-0.214Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555Kings XI Punjab (X)146812-0.162Chennai Super Kings (X)146812-0.455Rajasthan Royals (X)146812-0.569 IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Match 56 Live Updates: Hyderabad vs Mumbai Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoff race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today Here is what each team needs to do ensure qualification.Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)Sunrisers Hyderabad can confirm qualification with a win over Mumbai Indians in its final game on Tuesday. If it loses, it will be out of the tournament.Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)KKR's playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos