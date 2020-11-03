IPL 2020 playoffs race explained: How SRH, KKR can qualify for last four

With just one game left for the end of the league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, three teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore - are assured of playoff berths. Both Mumbai and Delhi have ensured a top-two finish and will face each other in the qualifier 1 in Dubai on Thursday.

For the first time, three teams - Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab - have exited the tournament with 12 points. The Tuesday night game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah is a chance for David Warner's men to make the cut for last four. If David Warner's men win, they go to the playoffs on Net Run Rate. If they lose, they go home and Kolkata go through.

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 9 4 18 +1.296 Delhi Capitals (Q) 14 8 6 16 -0.109 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 14 7 7 14 -0.172 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 14 -0.214 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 +0.555 Kings XI Punjab (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.162 Chennai Super Kings (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.455 Rajasthan Royals (X) 14 6 8 12 -0.569

Here is what each team needs to do ensure qualification.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad can confirm qualification with a win over Mumbai Indians in its final game on Tuesday. If it loses, it will be out of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR's playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.