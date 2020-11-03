IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Playoffs Complete Schedule: Mumbai vs Delhi in Qualifier 1, Hyderabad vs Bangalore in Eliminator

IPL 2020 Playoffs Complete Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to become the fourth team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs.

03 November, 2020 22:58 IST

Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner made light work of Mumbai Indians' 150-run target.   -  BCCI/IPL

Earlier on Monday, a convincing six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw Delhi Capitals (DC) seal a top-two finish. RCB too confirmed its place in the playoffs, after making DC bat more than 17.3 overs and ensuring that its Net Run Rate didn’t fall below Kolkata Knight Riders’ in fourth. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, became the fourth team to be eliminated from the competition. Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are the other three sides to exit the tournament.

Mumbai will face Delhi in Qualifier 1 on November 5. It will be followed by the Eliminator between Hyderabad and Bangalore on November 6.

Playoffs

DATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST)VENUE
November 5, ThursdayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai
November 6, FridaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
November 8, SundayQualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 17:30 PMAbu Dhabi
November 10, TuesdayFinal 7:30 PMDubai

 

