IPL 2020 Playoffs Complete Schedule: Mumbai vs Delhi in Qualifier 1, Hyderabad vs Bangalore in Eliminator IPL 2020 Playoffs Complete Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to become the fourth team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2020 22:58 IST Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner made light work of Mumbai Indians' 150-run target. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 03 November, 2020 22:58 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to become the fourth team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Warner, Saha's century stand takes Hyderabad closer to Playoffs spot Earlier on Monday, a convincing six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw Delhi Capitals (DC) seal a top-two finish. RCB too confirmed its place in the playoffs, after making DC bat more than 17.3 overs and ensuring that its Net Run Rate didn't fall below Kolkata Knight Riders' in fourth. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, became the fourth team to be eliminated from the competition. Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are the other three sides to exit the tournament. Mumbai will face Delhi in Qualifier 1 on November 5. It will be followed by the Eliminator between Hyderabad and Bangalore on November 6. PlayoffsDATE & DAYMATCHTIME (IST)VENUENovember 5, ThursdayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiNovember 6, FridaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 8, SundayQualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 17:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 10, TuesdayFinal 7:30 PMDubai