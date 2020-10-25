IPL 2020 playoffs race: Can Dhoni's Chennai still make the playoffs if it loses to Bangalore

The M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has made the playoffs in every season of the IPL. However, its enviable run will come to an end this edition if it loses to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Sunday.

Chennai is languishing at the bottom of the table with six points from 11 matches. Its poor net run rate (NRR) of -0.733 has further compounded its problems. Bangalore, meanwhile, is third with 14 points from 10 games.

CSK will have the slimmest of mathematical chances if it trumps Bangalore in Dubai. It needs to start by winning its remaining matches (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab) by big margins and hope that other results go its way. That said, the results of the matches between the current top three teams (MI, DC and RCB) will have no bearing on CSK's qualifying chances.

However, Dhoni's men will be keeping a close eye on KKR and RR. Should KKR win against Punjab on Monday, it will be the end of the road for CSK. Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad are on eight and can get to a maximum of 14 points. CSK will need the two teams to lose at least one of their remaining three matches.

All said and done, Chennai first needs to beat Bangalore for all the permutations and combinations to come into play.

