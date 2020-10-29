Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 playoffs race: Mumbai Indians qualifies for the knockouts after Chennai beats Kolkata IPL 2020 playoffs race: Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Thursday. Team Sportstar 29 October, 2020 23:10 IST Hardik Pandya was the architect of Mumbai's big win over Rajasthan. - IPL Team Sportstar 29 October, 2020 23:10 IST Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Thursday. Chasing 173 to win, Chennai rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 53-ball 72 and Ravindra Jadeja's 11-ball 31 to get over the line in a last-ball thriller. Although Chennai is officially out of playoff race, the six-wicket win over KKR has made life a tad more difficult for Eoin Morgan and his men. CSK vs KKR Highlights IPL 2020: CSK beats KKR by six wickets; Jadeja stars in last-ball thriller Meanwhile, Mumbai was an instant beneficiary of Chennai's comprehensive win. MI has 16 points after 12 matches and plays Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad next. Mumbai's strong Net Run Rate of +1.186 gives it the upper hand over other teams.Hanging by a threadRajasthan Royals, meanwhile, will hope to stay afloat when it takes on Kings XI Punjab on Friday. Rajasthan can reach a maximum of 14 points. While it is not out of contention yet, its chances of qualifying hinge on how it fares against a rejuvenated Punjab, which has won five in a row after a rather disappointing start to the campaign. Interestingly, KKR's last match is against RR. IPL Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians128416+1.186Royal Challengers Bangalore127514+0.048Delhi Capitals127514+0.030Kings XI Punjab126612-0.049Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467Sunrisers Hyderabad125710+0.396Rajasthan Royals125710-0.505Chennai Super Kings135810-0.532 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos