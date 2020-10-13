IPL 2020 preview RR vs DC: Royals set for Capitals challenge

Just five days after its 46-run defeat, Rajasthan Royals gets an opportunity to settle scores with Delhi Capitals. It was the batsmen who led the Royals down at Sharjah. The failure of the top-order in the last match against Sunrisers must have worried the Rajasthan team management. But, a stunning sixth-wicket stand between the Royals hero of the season Rahul Tewatia and teenager Riyan Parag helped the team end its losing streak.

At Dubai, Royals posted a victory after losing four matches.



Since Tewatia cannot be expected to bail out the team every day, skipper Steve Smith and other batsmen have to get their act together. Smith and Sanju Samson had begun the tournament scoring fifties in Royals’ first two matches, but haven’t been able to play another significant innings since.



Jos Buttler too has had just one big knock. The ploy to promote Ben Stokes – playing his first game – failed against Sunrisers. But the world’s leading all-rounder could still play a major role in Royal’s campaign as the tournament enters the second half of the league stage.



Jofra Archer completes the trio of three talented World Cup winners from England for Royals. He has been fast and magnificent with the ball this season. Royals needs him to lead the attack, which did rather well against Sunrisers, against the formidable batting line-up of Capitals too.

The injury to Rishabh Pant is a blow in more ways than one for the Delhi team. Capitals therefore has had to drop the talented strokemaker Shimron Hetmyer to accommodate wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who too is a fine batsman.

Captain Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Pant and all-rounder Marcus Stoinus have all been amongst the runs. The Capitals has an excellent, balanced attack too, in the form of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, R. Ashwin and Axar Patel.

They have all played their parts in helping Delhi claim the second spot on the table.

Alex Carey. - AP

The Royals are placed sixth and will be keen to improve that position.



Squads:



Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.



Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel and Lalit Yadav.



Match No. 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

Date: October 11, Sunday.

Time: 7:30 p.m.