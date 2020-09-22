RR vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Super Kings faces Steve Smith's Royals

The first-ever IPL champion -- Rajasthan Royals (RR) -- will begin its new campaign against three-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

CSK has already played a game in the 2020 edition. It defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in the season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Rajasthan and Chennai have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and the latter holds a 14-7 win-loss record. In the last five games between the two sides, CSK has four victories, while RR has won only one.

RR PREDICTED XI

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)

3. Sanju Samson (Wk)

4. David Miller (Overseas)

5. Robin Uthappa

6. Riyan Parag

7. Shreyas Gopal

8. Jofra Archer (Overseas)

9. Kartik Tyagi

10. Jaydev Unadkat

11. Andrew Tye (Overseas)

CSK PREDICTED XI

Key to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success has been its decision to stick to its tried-and-tested method of turning to experienced campaigners. However, for the 2020 campaign, CSK will be missing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have been regular features in the competition since its inception in 2008. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for tonight's match versus RR.

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Murali Vijay

4. Ambati Rayudu

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Sam Curran (Overseas)

9. Piyush Chawla

10. Deepak Chahar

11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)

IPL SQUADS

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SQUAD: MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai KishoreNarayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay

RAJASTHAN ROYALS SQUAD: Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

OUR ALL-TIME IPL XI

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

- Has six IPL hundreds – the most by any batsman

- His 175 not out is the highest score not only in the IPL, but in all T20 cricket

- His run aggregate of 4,480 runs is the highest by an opening batsman in the IPL

2. David Warner (Australia)

- Fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 4,706 runs – the most by a foreign player

- His 48 scores of 50-plus are the most by any batsman in IPL cricket

- Has the most scores in the 90s (5) in the IPL

3. Virat Kohli (India)

- Leading run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,412 runs

- Has the most runs in a single IPL season (973) in 2016 – the only batsman with 900 or more runs!

- Has the most hundreds in a single IPL season (4) in 2016

4. Suresh Raina (India)

- Second-highest run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,368 runs

- Has aggregated 400 or more runs in nine out of 12 IPL seasons – the most by any batsman

- Has aggregated 350 or more runs in each of the 12 IPL seasons – the only one to do so

5. M. S. Dhoni (India) – captain/wicketkeeper

- His batting average of 42.20 is the second highest by a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs

- Has played the most matches as captain (174) in the IPL

- The only player to win over 100 matches (104) as captain in the IPL

6. A. B. de Villiers (South Africa)

- His batting strike rate 151.24 is the highest by any batsman in IPL cricket with over 3,000 runs

- Can also keep wickets

7. Harbhajan Singh (India)

- Has 150 wickets in IPL cricket – the most by an off-spinner

- Has an economy rate of 7.05 runs per over, which is the third best among bowlers with 100 or more wickets

- A useful batsman with a strike rate of 138, with several cameo knocks of high quality

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

- Has 133 wickets, making him the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL cricket

- His economy rate of 7.24 is the second-best by a pacer after Lasith Malinga among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets

- His bowling strike rate of 19.64 balls per wicket is the second-best by an Indian pacer with 100 or more IPL wickets

9. Amit Mishra (India)

- Has 157 IPL wickets – the second-most after Malinga and the most by a spinner in IPL cricket

- Has claimed three hat-tricks in the IPL – the most by any bowler

10. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

- Is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets

- His bowling average of 19.79 is the lowest among bowlers with 50 or more IPL wickets

- His bowling strike rate of 16.63 balls per wicket is the best by a pacer with 50 or more IPL wickets

- His economy rate of 7.14 is the best by a pacer among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets

11. Zaheer Khan (India)

- Has 102 wickets in IPL cricket

- The only left-arm bowler in the side

(IPL XI by Mohandas Menon)

The match will be streamed live on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow live updates from the opening match on Sportstar's match day live blog.