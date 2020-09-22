IPL 2020: Steve Smith hits fifty after recovering from concussion

Steve Smith smashed a fluent half-century and gave Rajasthan Royals a fine start against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper, who missed all the three ODIs against England recently due to concussion, took the attack to the opposition and scored at a brisk pace. Smith made a 47-ball 69 and hit four boundaries and as many sixes.

Smith was struck on the side of the helmet by a throwdown during net practice at Old Trafford before the start of the ODI series.

Smith, who got to his fifty in 35 balls forged a brilliant 121-run stand along with Sanju Samson who hit a belligerent 32-ball 74. Samson's knock was studded with nine sixes and one boundary.

Talking about his recovery from concussion, Smith, during the toss, said, "Took a little bit longer than I would have liked. I had my first hit yesterday and it went well."