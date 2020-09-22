Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Steve Smith hits fifty after recovering from concussion Steve Smith who missed all the three ODIs against England recently due to concussion, took the attack to the opposition and scored at a fine fifty. Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 20:58 IST Steve Smith plays a shot en route to his fifty against Chennai Super Kings. - BCCI | IPL Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 20:58 IST Steve Smith smashed a fluent half-century and gave Rajasthan Royals a fine start against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.The Rajasthan Royals skipper, who missed all the three ODIs against England recently due to concussion, took the attack to the opposition and scored at a brisk pace. Smith made a 47-ball 69 and hit four boundaries and as many sixes. IPL 2020 RR vs CSK | LIVE SCORESmith was struck on the side of the helmet by a throwdown during net practice at Old Trafford before the start of the ODI series. IPL 2020: Sanju Samson scores 19-ball 50, hits nine sixes against CSK Smith, who got to his fifty in 35 balls forged a brilliant 121-run stand along with Sanju Samson who hit a belligerent 32-ball 74. Samson's knock was studded with nine sixes and one boundary.Talking about his recovery from concussion, Smith, during the toss, said, "Took a little bit longer than I would have liked. I had my first hit yesterday and it went well." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos