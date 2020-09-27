Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 Live Updates, KXIP vs RR Match Day Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler to return for Royals, Chris Gayle likely for Punjab IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11 Live Match Day Squad Updates: Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals takes on KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in Match 9 at Sharjah. Team Sportstar 27 September, 2020 15:21 IST Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul is coming into the match on the back of a record century he scored against Royal Challengers Bangalore. - IPL Team Sportstar 27 September, 2020 15:21 IST Batsmen are likely to take the centre-stage when Rajasthan Royals faces Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab | PreviewRajasthan Royals will be bolstered by the return of Jos Buttler, while Kings XI Punjab will rely on its captain KL Rahul in a crucial IPL 2020 fixture. Rahul had a dream outing against RCB when he racked up the highest score (unbeaten 132 off 69 balls ) ever by an Indian in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI1. Yashasvi Jaiswal2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)3. Sanju Samson (Wk)4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)6. Robin Uthappa7. Riyan Parag8. Shreyas Gopal9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)10. Kartik Tyagi11. Jaydev UnadkatIPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsKings XI Punjab has refreshed its squad by replacing four of its foreigners from last season with Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham.Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI 1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Murugan Ashwin10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)THE SQUADSRajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat.Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.MATCH DETAILSGame No. 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.Date: September 27, Sunday.Time: 7:30 PM IST. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos