IPL 2020 Live Updates, KXIP vs RR Match Day Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler to return for Royals, Chris Gayle likely for Punjab

Batsmen are likely to take the centre-stage when Rajasthan Royals faces Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab | Preview

Rajasthan Royals will be bolstered by the return of Jos Buttler, while Kings XI Punjab will rely on its captain KL Rahul in a crucial IPL 2020 fixture. Rahul had a dream outing against RCB when he racked up the highest score (unbeaten 132 off 69 balls ) ever by an Indian in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)

3. Sanju Samson (Wk)

4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)

5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)

6. Robin Uthappa

7. Riyan Parag

8. Shreyas Gopal

9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)

10. Kartik Tyagi

11. Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab has refreshed its squad by replacing four of its foreigners from last season with Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham.

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Murugan Ashwin

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

THE SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.

MATCH DETAILS

Game No. 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Date: September 27, Sunday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.