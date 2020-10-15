IPL 2020 News

RCB vs KXIP Predicted XI Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Playing XI Dream XI: Chris Gayle all set to play against RCB

IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI Team Squad Updates: A look at the Final XI of today's IPL match players list of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 October, 2020 13:57 IST

Chris Gayle is all set to play against RCB.   -  IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah.

RCB vs KXIP preview: K. L. Rahul & Co. desperate for a win

RCB Predicted XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Navdeep Saini

IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- form guide, rivalry, star players
 

IPL 2020 mid-season transfer rules, players list, who is eligible, window

KXIP Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Murugan Ashwin

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

