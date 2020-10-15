Home IPL 2020 News RCB vs KXIP Predicted XI Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Playing XI Dream XI: Chris Gayle all set to play against RCB IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI Team Squad Updates: A look at the Final XI of today's IPL match players list of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 13:57 IST Chris Gayle is all set to play against RCB. - IPL Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 13:57 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. RCB vs KXIP preview: K. L. Rahul & Co. desperate for a winRCB Predicted XI 1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Umesh Yadav11. Navdeep Saini IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- form guide, rivalry, star players IPL 2020 mid-season transfer rules, players list, who is eligible, window KXIP Predicted XI1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Murugan Ashwin10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos