Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Karthik flies to catch Stokes, ignites memories of 2007 World Cup grab to get Smith Kolkata Knight Riders' keeper Dinesh Karthik's flying catch to dismiss Ben Stokes brought back memories of his stunning effort to get rid of then South Africa captain Graeme Smith during the last Super Eight match of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Team Sportstar 01 November, 2020 22:19 IST Dinesh Karthik took a stunner to get rid of Ben Stokes. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 01 November, 2020 22:19 IST Kolkata Knight Riders' keeper Dinesh Karthik's flying catch to dismiss Ben Stokes brought back memories of his stunning effort to get rid of then South Africa captain Graeme Smith during the last Super Eight match of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.Chasing 192 to win in Dubai, Stokes was going all guns blazing when he got one in the slot from Pat Cummins. The all-rounder went for a booming drive, but the thick edge flew to the left for Karthik, who dived full-length and plucked it in the left webbing. IPL 2020 playoffs race explained Live Updates: How can RR, KKR, RCB, SRH, DC qualify for last four 13 years ago, in Durban, standing in the slips - MS Dhoni was keeping wickets - Karthik threw himself full-length to his left and caught the ball with both hands. It was a wide, swinging delivery from RP Singh and Smith went after it. The ball flew off the outside edge and seemed to be heading for a boundary. But Karthik had other plans.