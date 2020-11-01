IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Karthik flies to catch Stokes, ignites memories of 2007 World Cup grab to get Smith

Kolkata Knight Riders' keeper Dinesh Karthik's flying catch to dismiss Ben Stokes brought back memories of his stunning effort to get rid of then South Africa captain Graeme Smith during the last Super Eight match of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

01 November, 2020 22:19 IST

Dinesh Karthik took a stunner to get rid of Ben Stokes.   -  BCCI/IPL

Chasing 192 to win in Dubai, Stokes was going all guns blazing when he got one in the slot from Pat Cummins. The all-rounder went for a booming drive, but the thick edge flew to the left for Karthik, who dived full-length and plucked it in the left webbing.

13 years ago, in Durban, standing in the slips - MS Dhoni was keeping wickets - Karthik threw himself full-length to his left and caught the ball with both hands. It was a wide, swinging delivery from RP Singh and Smith went after it. The ball flew off the outside edge and seemed to be heading for a boundary. But Karthik had other plans.

