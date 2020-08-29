IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has tested positive for the coronavirus in Dubai, where the team is based for the Indian Premier League 2020.

Though the franchise remained tight-lipped on the matter, Sportstar can confirm that the reports of the young Maharashtra batsman – who underwent a fourth test along with his other teammates – have returned positive.

All the team-members and the officials had to undergo a mandatory fourth test after at least 10 members of the team – including Deepak Chahar – tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Gaikwad was picked by the CSK in the auction last year and is yet to make his debut for the franchise. The right-handed batsman is one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit and has been a part of India A teams in recent past.

The news comes hours after the team announced that Suresh Raina had flown back to India and would no longer be a part of CSK's IPL 2020 campaign.

The team will now undergo an extended quarantine period and it will be able to begin its practice sessions only from September 1. The competition begins in the UAE from September 19.