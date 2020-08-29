Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad tests positive for COVID-19 Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad, has tested positive for the coronavirus in Dubai, where the team is based for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Team Sportstar 29 August, 2020 12:27 IST Ruturaj Gaikwad, who underwent a fourth test along with his other Chennai Super Kings teammates, has tested positive for the coronavirus. (File Image) - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Team Sportstar 29 August, 2020 12:27 IST Chennai Super Kings batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has tested positive for the coronavirus in Dubai, where the team is based for the Indian Premier League 2020.Though the franchise remained tight-lipped on the matter, Sportstar can confirm that the reports of the young Maharashtra batsman – who underwent a fourth test along with his other teammates – have returned positive.RELATED| CSK's Suresh Raina to miss IPL 2020, returns to India All the team-members and the officials had to undergo a mandatory fourth test after at least 10 members of the team – including Deepak Chahar – tested positive for the virus on Friday.Gaikwad was picked by the CSK in the auction last year and is yet to make his debut for the franchise. The right-handed batsman is one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit and has been a part of India A teams in recent past.The news comes hours after the team announced that Suresh Raina had flown back to India and would no longer be a part of CSK's IPL 2020 campaign.The team will now undergo an extended quarantine period and it will be able to begin its practice sessions only from September 1. The competition begins in the UAE from September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos