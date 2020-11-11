IPL 2020 most runs, wickets, fastest fifties, hundreds, biggest sixes and stats

Who scored the most number of runs in IPL 2020?

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul scored the most number of runs - 670

Who hit the most number of runs in an over in IPL 2020?

Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia struck 30 runs in an over against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on September 27, 2020.

Who hit the most number of fours in IPL 2020?

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has hit the most number of fours in IPL 2020 - 67.

Who hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2020?

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan has hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2020 - 30.

Who scored the most number of fifties in IPL 2020?

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has hit the most number of fifties in IPL 2020 - 5.

Shikhar Dhawan struck two hundreds in IPL 2020. - BCCI/IPL

Who scored the most number of hundreds in IPL 2020?

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored the most number of hundreds in IPL 2020 - 2.

Who hit the fastest fifty in IPL 2020?

Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran hit the fastest fifty in IPL 2020 - off 17 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 8, 2020.

Who hit the fastest hundred in IPL 2020?

Kings XI Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal hit the fastest hundred in IPL 2020 - off 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on September 27, 2020.

Who hit the biggest six in IPL 2020?

Kings XI Punjab batsman Nicholas Pooran hit the biggest six in IPL 2020 - 106 metres.

What was the highest team total?

Delhi Capitals' match-winning total of 228/4 from 20 overs against KKR was the highest team total.

Who picked the most number of wickets in IPL 2020?

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada picked the most number of wickets - 30

Who bowled the most number of maidens in IPL 2020?

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult bowled the most number of maidens in IPL 2020 - 3

Who bowled the fastest ball in IPL 2020?

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in IPL 2020 - 156.22 kph.

Who has the best bowling figures in IPL 2020?

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy has the best bowling figures in IPL 2020 - 5 for 20 against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020.

Who bowled the most number of dots in IPL 2020?

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer and Mumbai Indians speedster Jaspit Bumrah has bowled the joint-most number of dots - 175.

Rashid Khan. - BCCI/IPLT20

Who had the best economy rate in IPL 2020?

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan had the best economy rate in IPL 2020 - 5.37

Who conceded the most number of runs in an innings?

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddarth Kaul conceded the most number of runs in an innings - 64 in 4 overs against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on October 4, 2020.

Who took the most catches?

Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner took the most number of catches -- 12.

Who picked the most number of hat-tricks in IPL 2020?

There were no hat-tricks in IPL 2020.