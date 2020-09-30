IPL 2020: Smith rues shaky batting performance after first defeat of the season

Steve Smith rued a shaky performance from the Rajasthan Royals' top-order after his team slumped to a 37-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Wednesday. "Didn't quite go to plan, but that happens in T20 cricket sometimes. We lost too many wickets upfront, a few of us probably thought we're still playing at Sharjah!," said Smith after the match.

Rajasthan Royals came into the match in Dubai on the back of two consecutive wins in Sharjah, where the Royals top-order, especially, Sanju Samson made the most of the Sharjah ground dimensions. Smith, however, admitted that Rajasthan struggled to adapt to the pitch and the ground in Dubai. "The far side is a very big side, we didn't see too many balls go up above that fence there," said Smith. "We probably didn't adapt as well as we could have to the wicket and the dimensions. We'll wait and see about switching the XI around."

Smith was dismissed by fellow Australian teammate and KKR pace spearhead Pat Cummins, who troubled the right-hander with probing line and length before having him caught behind for just three. "[Cummins] Wasn't much of a battle!," said Smith in jest. 'Just spoke to him and he said you normally smack those in the nets. [Joking] got a good one tonight."