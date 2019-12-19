Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad Here's the complete squad of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 21:07 IST Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 21:07 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has won the IPL once and qualified for the playoffs five times, retained most of its squad including youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.Among the key buys are Priyam Garg and Mitchell Marsh.PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE AUCTION:Shakib Al Hasan (banned for one year), Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan.TOTAL SPENT74.9 croreFINAL SQUADKane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.