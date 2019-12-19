IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has won the IPL once and qualified for the playoffs five times, retained most of its squad including youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Among the key buys are Priyam Garg and Mitchell Marsh.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE AUCTION:

Shakib Al Hasan (banned for one year), Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui and Yusuf Pathan.

TOTAL SPENT

74.9 crore

FINAL SQUAD

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.