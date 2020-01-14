IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad announces new title sponsors

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) announced JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd will be its title sponsors for the IPL season this year.

Dr. Shailendra Chouksey, Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, said: “Team Sunrisers is well balanced in all departments of game and their consistent, durable and excellent performance over the years strikes a common chord with the brand JK Lakshmi Cement."

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Mr. K. Shanmugham said on the partnership: “We are pleased to welcome JK Lakshmi Cement as the title sponsor with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League.This is an important season for us and we’re looking forward to having their valuable support for what promises to be an exhilarating, and hopefully in our case, a triumphant journey ahead."

SRH lost to Delhi Capitals in the playoffs last season.