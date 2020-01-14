Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad announces new title sponsors Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) announced JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd will be the title sponsors for this year's IPL. Team Sportstar 14 January, 2020 19:21 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the playoffs last season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 14 January, 2020 19:21 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) announced JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd will be its title sponsors for the IPL season this year.Dr. Shailendra Chouksey, Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, said: “Team Sunrisers is well balanced in all departments of game and their consistent, durable and excellent performance over the years strikes a common chord with the brand JK Lakshmi Cement."Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Mr. K. Shanmugham said on the partnership: “We are pleased to welcome JK Lakshmi Cement as the title sponsor with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League.This is an important season for us and we’re looking forward to having their valuable support for what promises to be an exhilarating, and hopefully in our case, a triumphant journey ahead."SRH lost to Delhi Capitals in the playoffs last season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.