IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad names Yarra Prithvi Raj as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Andhra left-arm pacer Yarra Prithvi Raj has replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the franchise conformed that Prithviraj - who has previously been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders - will be roped in as Bhuvneshwar’s substitute.

Bhuvneshwar sustained the injury during the league fixture against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday and team sources have told Sportstar that the pacer will be missing the rest of the tournament. “The support staff was keeping a tab on his injury, but unfortunately, he has been ruled out. He is an integral part of the team and his absence will be a big blow,” a source said.

This is the second case of a player getting injured from the SRH camp - Australian Mitchell Marsh flew back home after sustaining an injury in the opening game and was replaced by Jason Holder.

