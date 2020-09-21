IPL 2020: Rabada, Stoinis trump Mayank heroics as Delhi Capitals seal Super Over

Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat (89, 60b, 7*4, 6*4) went in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a pulsating Super Over at the Dubai International Stadium.

In a match where fortunes swung both sides, Marcus Stoinis pipped Mayank as the Australian all-rounder played a gem of a cameo with the bat and then starred with the ball (21-ball 53 & 2/29) to push the match into the Super Over.

Chasing 158 to win, Punjab required just one run off three balls after Mayank hit a boundary to level scores. Stoinis started with a dot and then dismissed Mayank and Chris Jordan as the match ended in a tie.

DC VS KXIP| MATCH CENTRE

In the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada dismissed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off consecutive deliveries to set Delhi a target of just three runs. Mohammed Shami, who recorded his best bowling figures (3/15) in the IPL, bowled a wide and Rishabh Pant pocketed a couple to hand Delhi a winning start.

From 55/5, Mayank played a blinder of an innings, battling cramps and almost took Punjab to the brink of victory. However, he failed to take Punjab over the line as he sliced a full-toss straight into the hands of Shimron Hetmyer at deep backward point.

There was a controversy surrounding a contentious short-run call. Chris Jordan turned for the second and it didn't appear like it was a short run.

- The run chase -

Punjab began the run chase on a bright note with Rahul looking in fine touch. The Punjab skipper first flicked Mohit Sharma into the mid-wicket stands and then collected a couple of boundaries off Anrich Nortje to kickoff proceedings. However, Rahul chopped on an inswinger from Mohit to open the floodgates.

From 30 for the loss of one wicket, Punjab slipped in a blink of an eye as it lost its top-order with R Ashwin dismissing Karun Nair and then Nicholas Pooran for a duck. However, Delhi received a blow when Ashwin, while trying to stop the ball landed awkwardly and suffered a shoulder injury.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Scorecard

Ashwin, bowling his first over, picked two wickets and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball. Ashwin first dismissed Karun Nair and then bowled Pooran for a duck before putting a needless dive to prevent a single off the last delivery.

Ashwin, clearly in pain walked off the field along with physio Patrick Farhard using his jersey as a temporary sling.

Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat went in vain. - BCCI | IPL

Rabada then dismissed the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell to leave Punjab in doldrums. Soon, Sarfaraz Khan succumbed under pressure as he fell to Axar Patel leaving Punjab five down.

Having lost half the side for just 55, Krishnappa Gowtham joined hands with Mayank in effort to lift Punjab. The duo taking minimal risks tried to turn the tide in Punjab's favour with a 46-run partnership. However, Rabada dismissed Gowtham to further dent Punjab's chase. Despite losing Gowtham, Mayank continued his onslaught and found an able ally in Jordan. Having done all the hard work, Mayank needed a single but a glory shot not only brought his downfall but also for Punjab.

- The Stoinis show-

Earlier, Stoinis blitzed away to a 20-ball half-century to power Delhi to 157 for the loss of eight wickets.

Stoins' 21-ball 53 helped Delhi recover from a sloppy start as it scored 57 runs in the last three overs. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and three towering sixes as 30 runs came off the last over.

Stoinis started off with a six over deep square leg, then collected a hat-trick of boundaries before smoking Jordan over the deep mid-wicket boundary to raise his fifty.

Stoinis has a liking for Jordan in T20s as he has scored 87 runs in the 36 balls he had faced, with Jordan yet to dismiss the Australian all-rounder. It was no different on Sunday as Jordan leaked 56 runs in his four overs with Stoinis tonking him all over the park.

Mohammed Shami registered his best bowling figures in the IPL against Delhi Capitals. - BCCI | IPL

Put into bat, Delhi suffered an early jolt as it slipped to 13/3 inside the powerplay. On a track with a tinge of grass, Mohammed Shami (4-0-15-3) purchased assiatnce and made most of it with a fiery spell and registered his best bowling figures in IPL.

With the top-order wiped out, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant did the repair job with a patient 73-runs stand for the fourth wicket. After taking the cautious route, Iyer released the pressure by taking Krishnappa Gowtham to the cleaners.

However, the fall of Iyer and Pant brought Punjab back into the match, only for Stoinis to snatch back the momentum and give Delhi a match-winning total to defend. The match ended in a dramatic tie, with Stoinis and Delhi prevailing in the Super Over.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 157/8 (Marcus Stoinis 53, 21b, Shreyas Iyer 39, 32b, Mohammed Shami 3/15); Kings XI Punjab 157/8 (Mayank Agarwal 89, 60b, Marcus Stoinis 2/29, Kagiso Rabada 2/28, R Ashwin 2/2). Match Tied. (Delhi Capitals won the Super Over)