IPL 2020: Ishan was drained out for Super Over, says MI skipper Rohit

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that a physically drained-Ishan Kishan struggled to come out to bat again for the Super Over in the defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Kishan, who played his first game of the season, scored 99 off 58 balls to help Mumbai tie the game in the chase of 202 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit said, "[Kishan] was drained out and he was not comfortable for the Super Over. He was not feeling fresh and Hardik [Pandya] is someone we trust hitting the long balls."

MI managed just seven from the Super Over and Virat Kohli's RCB chalked off the runs for the win and two points. "Seven runs, you have to have luck on your side and get a wicket in the first two balls. And that unfortunate edge over fine leg made it two in two for them," said Rohit.

Mumbai struggled to get going in the chase until Kishan and Kieron Pollard's incredible 119-run stand off 51 balls level the scores at the end of the 20 overs.

"We were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. Great innings by Ishan to get us back. Polly was brilliant as usual. Just that we didn't start well, I thought we could have got 200 with the batting we have. With Polly being there, anything can happen, and Ishan can hit it," said the opening batsman.