IPL 2020: Training again feels like getting out of prison, says DC pacer Nortje

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje on Monday said that he was delighted to step out on the field after spending a week in quarantine upon his arrival in the United Arab Emirates.

“It's good to be out and on the grass, and not on the balcony. I can't explain, but it feels like I've been locked up in prison for some days, so it's great to be outside,” Nortje said in a release.

“I tried to take it easy on the first day. It will be more intense slowly but surely over the next few days. But it was so great to be bowling in an actual square," the right-arm fast bowler added.

Nortje replaced Chris Woakes in the Capitals squad and hit the nets for the first time after landing in the UAE.

“It's a bit surreal to be out here, and with the Delhi Capitals. I was a late replacement, and till the time I sat on the plane I wasn't sure if things were really happening. I wasn't sure I was going to finally get here, and if the tournament was going to go ahead, so just very happy. It kicked in once I got on to the flight,” said the 28-year-old.

Nortje, who was with the Kolkata franchise last season, but could not make his IPL debut due to a shoulder injury, also reckoned that team environment could be a big factor in the upcoming season.

“It's a great bunch of guys, and I look forward to gelling with them. We all know that it's going to be a long season, but if the team environment is good, it can often feel like fewer days,” he said.

Speaking on the chance to bowl with compatriot Kagiso Rabada, Nortje said: “I look forward to bowling with KG (Kagiso Rabada) when he gets here, and I hope that makes us a potent bowling side. We've definitely got the pace. It will be interesting to see how the wickets play, but I'm sure all captains would want a couple of quicks in their side to make their job a little bit easier.”