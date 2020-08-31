Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Training again feels like getting out of prison, says DC pacer Nortje Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje, who replaced Chris Woakes reckoned that team environment could be a big factor in the upcoming IPL season. Team Sportstar Dubai 31 August, 2020 21:26 IST Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje during a training session. - DELHI CAPITALS Team Sportstar Dubai 31 August, 2020 21:26 IST Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje on Monday said that he was delighted to step out on the field after spending a week in quarantine upon his arrival in the United Arab Emirates. “It's good to be out and on the grass, and not on the balcony. I can't explain, but it feels like I've been locked up in prison for some days, so it's great to be outside,” Nortje said in a release. IPL 2020: Important for players like Shami to set an example for juniors, says Rhodes “I tried to take it easy on the first day. It will be more intense slowly but surely over the next few days. But it was so great to be bowling in an actual square," the right-arm fast bowler added. Nortje replaced Chris Woakes in the Capitals squad and hit the nets for the first time after landing in the UAE. “It's a bit surreal to be out here, and with the Delhi Capitals. I was a late replacement, and till the time I sat on the plane I wasn't sure if things were really happening. I wasn't sure I was going to finally get here, and if the tournament was going to go ahead, so just very happy. It kicked in once I got on to the flight,” said the 28-year-old. IPL 2020: KKR can win title with right combinations, says Kuldeep Nortje, who was with the Kolkata franchise last season, but could not make his IPL debut due to a shoulder injury, also reckoned that team environment could be a big factor in the upcoming season. “It's a great bunch of guys, and I look forward to gelling with them. We all know that it's going to be a long season, but if the team environment is good, it can often feel like fewer days,” he said. Two to tango: Dhoni and Raina's careers in numbers Speaking on the chance to bowl with compatriot Kagiso Rabada, Nortje said: “I look forward to bowling with KG (Kagiso Rabada) when he gets here, and I hope that makes us a potent bowling side. We've definitely got the pace. It will be interesting to see how the wickets play, but I'm sure all captains would want a couple of quicks in their side to make their job a little bit easier.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos