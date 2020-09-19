IPL 2020: MS Dhoni back in action after 447 days

Former India skipper MS Dhoni will play his first competitive match since 447 days as Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the IPL season opener.

Dhoni last played on July 9, 2019, in Manchester during the semifinal of the World Cup against New Zealand. Ending months of speculation, Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15, India's Independence Day.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” Dhoni posted on Instagram.

Dhoni's tally of 10,773 career runs makes him the fifth Indian to aggregate 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. His 444 dismissals are the third-highest in ODIs, after Kumar Sangakkara’s 482 and Adam Gilchrist’s 472. Under Dhoni's captaincy, India won the World Cup in 2011.

In T20Is, Dhoni's tally of 98 matches is second-most for India after Rohit Sharma. Dhoni, who has captained India in 72 T20I matches - the most by any player in this format, has 57 catches and 34 stumpings - the most by a keeper in T20I cricket.

Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007. In the IPL, Dhoni has played a colossal 190 matches scoring 4432 runs with 23 fifties.