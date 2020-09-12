IPL: Complete list of ties and super overs played in Indian Premier League

In 12 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), we have seen plenty of thrilling encounters that have gone right down to the wire. And among them, nine last-ball thrillers have resulted in a tie, only for a winner to be decided via a Super Over.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been involved in the most number of ties (three each), while the best record is held by Mumbai Indians (two wins in two). Two-time IPL champion KKR, meanwhile, has the worst record (three loses in three).

Here’s how these contests unfolded.

1. Rajasthan Royals bt Kolkata Knight Riders – April 23, 2009, Cape Town

The first-ever tie in the IPL took place in South Africa when KKR lost two wickets off the last two balls with the scores level. With 16 to win in the Super Over, Royals’ Yusuf Pathan got the job done in four balls with a sequence of 6, 2, 6, 4.

Rajasthan Royals' Yusuf Pathan, right, hits the ball during the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Cape Town, South Africa. - AP

2. Kings XI Punjab bt Chennai Super Kings – March 12, 2010, Chennai

The absence of M. S. Dhoni was telling for CSK as it couldn’t get over the line while chasing 137 at home. CSK went from 96-1 in 12.2 overs to creep its way to 136-7 in 20 overs. In the Super Over, KXIP chased down 10 for the win.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad bt Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 7, 2013, Hyderabad

Having conceded 14 runs in the 18th over, Vinay Kumar bowled brilliantly to give away just six runs in the 20th to earn RCB a tie. However, Cameron White smacked Kumar for two sixes to plunder 20 in the Super Over as RCB fell short by five runs.

Captain Kumar Sangakkara celebrates with teammates during the Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Pepsi Indian Premier League 2013 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore bt Delhi Daredevils – April 16, 2013, Bangalore

RCB was yet again involved in a tie nine days after the first, but this time the team was on the right side of the result at the end of the evening. Virat Kohli (65) and A. B. de Villiers (39) put on a 103-run stand for the third wicket in a chase of 153 before RCB went from 129-2 to 138-7 in the space of 17 balls. The unlikely duo of Ravi Rampaul and Vinay Kumar scored 11 in the final over for the tie. Rampaul then starred with the ball to take two wickets in the Super Over win.

5. Rajasthan Royals bt Kolkata Knight Riders – April 29, 2014, Abu Dhabi

KKR and Royals were again involved in a tie away from India – this time in Abu Dhabi. With 16 to get from 12 balls and with six wickets in hand, KKR should probably have coasted to victory. Royals’ James Faulkner turned the game around with three key wickets in the penultimate over. There was a second tie in the Super Over with both teams scoring 11 apiece, but the Royals won on the boundary countback rule.

6. Kings XI Punjab bt Rajasthan Royals – April 21, 2015, Ahmedabad

Chasing 192, Kings XI appeared to fall short before Axar Patel scored a boundary to take the game to a Super Over. Shaun Marsh, who had scored a 40-ball 65 in Kings XI’s innings earlier, smashed three successive fours off James Faulkner in the Super Over. In response, the Royals lost two wickets in just three balls as Kings XI clinched the one-over eliminator.

Kings XI Punjab players celebrate after beating Rajasthan Royals in the Super Over during their Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 match at the Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. - VIJAY SONEJI

7. Mumbai Indians bt Gujarat Lions – April 29, 2017, Rajkot

This game is remembered for Ravindra Jadeja’s two direct hits to run out Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya, who was dismissed on the final ball with the scores level. But the Lions’ celebrations were cut short when Bumrah strangled them in a chase of 12.

8. Delhi Capitals bt Kolkata Knight Riders – April 30, 2019, Delhi

Andre Russell’s power-hitting hoisted KKR to a formidable 185, but the Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw responded with a sublime 99 off 54 balls. However, the Capitals collapsed from 170-2 with 14 balls left to only manage a tie in the end. KKR lost its third straight Super Over in a chase of 11 with Kagiso Rabada’s yorkers proving too hot to handle.

Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw hugs Kagiso Rabada after winning against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Twenty20 match at the Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi. - SANDEEP SAXENA

9. Mumbai Indians bt Sunrisers Hyderabad – May 2, 2019, Mumbai

Manish Pandey hoisted Hardik Pandya over the boundary for a six off the last ball to tie the scores after orchestrating a rescue act with Mohammed Nabi. But in the Super Over, the SRH duo ran into Bumrah, who conceded just eight runs. Pandya redeemed himself with a six off the first ball as Mumbai comfortably sealed the two points.