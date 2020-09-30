IPL 2020: Women's T20 Challenge from November 4

The Women’s T20 Challenge is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from November 4-9.

Top officials in the Board of Control for Cricket in India have confirmed to Sportstar that the three-team tournament will be played in a round robin league format, along with the final. Overall, four matches will be held with Sharjah as the likely venue.

With the Indian Premier League final slated to be held on November 10, the BCCI has decided to finish off the women’s tournament a day earlier. The players are expected to fly out to the UAE by the second week of October and will undergo a six-day mandatory quarantine period on arrival.

READ| IPL 2020: SRH's T. Natarajan, the new yorker specialist

“There has not been any practice for the girls, so they will need some time to practice before taking the field,” one of the officials said. The teams will have more Indian cricketers this time around. Top players from Australia and England will be unavailable due to the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). However, players from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa are expected to participate.

An official announcement from the BCCI is expected soon.