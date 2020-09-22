IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes debut for Rajasthan against Chennai

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The player of the U-19 World Cup, Jaiswal was bought by Rajasthan for INR 2.4 Crores.

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings faces Smith's Rajasthan Royals, toss at 7 PM

Jaiswal was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in six innings, including an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in the semifinal.

“I am very happy. It’s a great opportunity for me to learn. I want to learn as much as I can during my time with Rajasthan Royals. It is a platform for me to make a name for myself,” Jaiswal had said after the auction.

Jaiswal, representing Mumbai in domestic cricket became the youngest-ever to score a double hundred in List-A cricket.

He also hit a century for India A against India C in the Under-19 Challenger Trophy.