IPL 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes debut for Rajasthan against Chennai

Yashasvi Jaiswal makes debut for Rajasthan against Chennai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the player of the U-19 World Cup made his debut for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Sharjah.

Team Sportstar
22 September, 2020 19:09 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal during a nets session. - RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The player of the U-19 World Cup, Jaiswal was bought by Rajasthan for INR 2.4 Crores.

Jaiswal was also the highest run-getter in the tournament with 400 runs in six innings, including an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in the semifinal."I am very happy. It's a great opportunity for me to learn. I want to learn as much as I can during my time with Rajasthan Royals. It is a platform for me to make a name for myself," Jaiswal had said after the auction.Jaiswal, representing Mumbai in domestic cricket became the youngest-ever to score a double hundred in List-A cricket. He also hit a century for India A against India C in the Under-19 Challenger Trophy.